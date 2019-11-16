|
John T. Burns
Green Township - Beloved husband of Patricia A. Burns (Nee Cannon) for 60 years. Loving father of Cathy Burns, Mary Beth (Steven) Paff, John (Linda) Burns Jr., Patti Lysaght and Tim (Carrie) Burns. Devoted grandfather of Steven Jr., Jacob, Amanda, Kara, Claire, Jenna, Ryan, Collin, Nicholas, AJ, Jack and great grandfather of Amelia, Charolette and Anabelle. Dear brother of the late Jim (Margaret) Burns. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 84 years of age. Visitation at St. Jude Church on THURSDAY from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Church Memorial Fund, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019