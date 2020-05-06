John T. Pack
John T. Pack Sr.

John T. Pack Sr., 80 years of age, born June 28, 1939 to Floyd and Catherine Pack, passed away on May 2, 2020 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith W. Pack, and is survived by his husband James P. Wise, his sister Ann (Donald) Auerbach, his daughter Jenifer (Eric) Donahoe, and his son John (Kim) Pack, Jr., as well as his grandson, Joshua Pack.

Funeral services will be privately held on May 8. Memorial contributions in John's name can be made to St. John Neumann (Cincinnati).

Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
