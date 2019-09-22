Services
John Thomas Heideman Psy. D.


1932 - 2019
John Thomas Heideman, Psy. D.

Cincinnati - John Thomas Heideman, Psy. D. was born July 27, 1932 and died Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his ex-wife, Carol Heideman; daughters, Susanna Heideman and Anneliese Frazier; nephew, Hank Heideman and niece, Cathy Becker-Heideman. He was born in Dayton, Ohio then moved to Maryland for college. He taught at Sinclair College for a number of years and started out working for NCR. He received a Doctorate in Psychology and had his practice in Dayton, and then in Cincinnati. He attended both Unitarian Fellowships of Cincinnati and Dayton. John's ashes will be scattered at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio by his family. To send a special message please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
