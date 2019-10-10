|
|
John V. Betsch
Colerain Township - John V. Betsch; Dear brother of Sr. Carolyn Marie Betsch, Larry (Patsy) Betsch, Gerry (Dottie) Betsch, Donna M. Betsch, Robert (Dana) Betsch and Tim (Gayle) Betsch; Uncle of Charlie, Scott and Todd Proctor, Jenny (Rex) Fletcher, Andy Betsch, Kevin Betsch, Amy (Ryan) Whetstone, Daniel, Julie (Steven Cozad), Jacob, Tracie, Shelley and many great nieces and great nephews; Passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the age of 71; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy on Friday at 11 AM with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Bernard; Donations may be sent to Sisters of Divine Providence, 2000 St. Anne Dr., Melbourne, KY 41059 or , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, 2019