John "Buddy" V. Hackney
John "Buddy" V. Hackney made his way home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Hackney; sons, Shannon, Tim & (Georgia), Joel & (Kathy), and John & (Tricia); grandchildren, Adam & (Kayla), Gabe, Rachel, Kristen & (Thilo), Ben, Jake, Daniel, Hannah, Johnny, and Leah; and his great-grandchildren, Abel and Nora.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Edna, and his older sister, Joyce.
For complete obituary:
www.morrisandhislope.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020