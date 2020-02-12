Services
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home
5900 N. Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY 42553
(606) 423-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home
5900 N. Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY 42553
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home
5900 N. Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY 42553
John V. "Buddy" Hackney


1933 - 2020
John V. "Buddy" Hackney Obituary
John "Buddy" V. Hackney

John "Buddy" V. Hackney made his way home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Hackney; sons, Shannon, Tim & (Georgia), Joel & (Kathy), and John & (Tricia); grandchildren, Adam & (Kayla), Gabe, Rachel, Kristen & (Thilo), Ben, Jake, Daniel, Hannah, Johnny, and Leah; and his great-grandchildren, Abel and Nora.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Edna, and his older sister, Joyce.

For complete obituary:

www.morrisandhislope.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
