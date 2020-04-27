Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
John W. Caine

John W. Caine Obituary
John W. Caine

beloved husband of Jo Caine (Pierce), loving father of Christopher Lee (Searia) Caine, Daniel John Caine, Carmella Renee (Mike) Caine and Nicole Erin (Jacob) Roden, grandfather of Eden Christina Caine and McKenna Marie Roden, brother of Ray (Dawn) Caine, Kim Caine, Karen (Danny) Hollandsworth and the late Clifford (Ruth-still living) Caine Jr., many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at age 52. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
