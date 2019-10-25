|
John W. Carrigan
Cincinnati - John W. Carrigan, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 72.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Carrigan (Mancini); his children: Casey Carrigan (Angie), Meghan Spaulding (Randy); his stepdaughters: Stephanie Kisabeth (Rob), Shannon Alexander (Todd); his grandchildren: Katelyn, Makenna, Addison, Grant, and Wyatt; his step grandchildren: Jacob, Matthew, Kaitlin, and Tyler.
In lieu of traditional services, per his request, a celebration of life gathering will be held at Snow's Lakeside Tavern on November 2, 2019 from 12:30p-3:30p.
For those wishing, memorials can be made to the Katie Carrigan Scholarship Foundation, 375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019