John W. "Jack" Ramsay
Sycamore Township - Passed away on May 8th 2019. Jack led a full and productive life that began on September 11, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA . He was the son of Willis R. Ramsay and Alice Ramsay (Braund). He was the beloved husband of Susan Smith (Snee) Ramsay and C. Joy Langley Ramsay.(deceased 2004). Jack and Joy had four children together: Beth A. Ramsay, Scottsdale, AZ; Thomas J. Ramsay (Robin), Hudson, OH; Lynn R. Crider (Rod) Cincinnati, OH; Laura R. Riegert (James), Mason, OH. Jack left behind eight grandchildren with whom he adored: Megan and Matt (Shannon) Ramsay; Adam (Jessica Hinkle), Jack and Lucas Crider; Jake, Paige and Annie Riegert. Jack graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and a B.S. in Business Administration in 1958, While at Lehigh, Jack was the president of the Delta Upsilon fraternity and captain of the golf team. Under Jack's leadership, the Lehigh's golf team won the Mid-Atlantic Championship in 1958! Post graduation, Jack served in the U.S. Army. Jack began his professional career as a sales engineer for Trane Company (1959-1972) before becoming president and cofounder of Ramsay Equipment Company (1972-1990) and Ramsay-Cohron Mechanical Equipment Company and Custom-Flo, Inc. (1990-2000). Jack was a proud professional and community member and it showed by his involvement and leadership in a variety of organizations, which included: the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers, American Institute of Plant Engineers, Cincinnati Rotary Club (Vice President '89-'90), Cincinnati Rotary Foundation (President '90) and Stepping Stones Board of Directors. Jack was a charter member of O'Bannon Creek Golf Club. Upon retirement Jack became a sales consultant with Sales Concepts, Inc. and volunteered his time at Bethesda Hospital and Peterloon in Indian Hill. He played an active role as a church elder, deacon and trustee at various Presbyterian and Methodist churches. Jack traveled the world and loved to learn about the history and culture of the places in which he visited. He also loved his winters in Destin, FL. Jack enjoyed playing golf and bridge and spending time with his family. Services will be held on Monday, May 13th at 11:00 am at Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason Montgomery Road 45249. In lieu of flowers, Jack would like to see us support the Prostate Cancer Foundation, PO Box 7015, Albert Lea, MN, 50677. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Queen City Hospice and The Landing at Long Cove who helped care for Jack during his final days. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 10, 2019