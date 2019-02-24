Services
St John the Baptist Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45252
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
361 Dry Ridge Rd
John "Jack" Wethington

Obituary Condolences

John "Jack" Wethington Obituary
John "Jack" Wethington

- - Wethington, John "Jack", passed on February 15th, at age 71. Survived by loving wife Mary, 2 sons: John and Ken, 3 daughters: Karen, Kathy, and Kelli, 13 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grand Children. Sister Norma, and Brothers Jim and Ken. Visitation is February 26th at 11 am, followed at noon by Mass of Christian burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. In lieu of flowers send donations to the St. John the Baptist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
