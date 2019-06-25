|
John William "Jack" Dauer
Highland Heights - John William "Jack" Dauer , 88, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his residence. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 63 year, Marion L. (nee Ries) Dauer, his devoted daughters, Kathy (Harry) Donnermeyer, Sandy (Jack) Albrinck and Julie Miller, his loving grandchildren, Molly, Josh, Steve (Sheressa), Brandon (Brittany), Melissa (Nathan), Michelle (Kelsey), Natalie and Noah and great grandson, Liam, his brother, Bob Dauer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Norma (nee Geiger) Dauer and his sister, Mary Jo Moffitt. Jack was a System Analysts at MacGregor-Brunswick, and Gibson Greeting Cards, where he retired from in 1993. In retirement he worked part time as a gallery guard at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Most importantly, Jack loved his faith, family and having fun. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Wednesday (June 26) from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place (Southgate) on Thursday (June 27) at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Jack Heitzman officiating. Burial will take place in the St. John's Cemetery Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071 or , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 25, 2019