John Williams
Bellevue - WILLIAMS, John Pattison, Jr., of Bellevue, Kentucky, born February 14, 1941, died peacefully on June 22, 2019 at the age of 78. John is the beloved husband of Frances "Francie" Woodward Williams; cherished brother and brother-in-law of Alexander J. Williams (Sue), Mary Elizabeth Welpton (Douglas), Susan W. Davenport (Edgar Spigle), Judith G. Whiting, John B. Greene, Jr. (Sally), George S. Woodward (Hope), Stanley E. Woodward and Marjorie W. Wasmund; and adored and revered uncle and great-uncle of 41 nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth; his mother, Anne Sawyer Greene; and his father, John Pattison Williams. John was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from the Kent School in 1959. He received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University in 1963 and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1966. Upon graduating from UC Law, he joined Taft, Stettinius & Hollister as an associate. The following year, he began active duty with the United States Marine Corps, principally as an infantry officer, where he commanded a rifle company in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star with Combat "V" and two Purple Hearts. Upon returning from Vietnam, John commanded a Replacement Company and then became the Aide de Camp to the Commanding General, Camp Pendleton, California. At the conclusion of his Marine Corps service in 1970, he traveled around the world for eighteen months before returning to Cincinnati, where he recommenced his law practice with Taft in the areas of general corporate, securities, and mergers and acquisitions. He became a partner in 1977. John loved practicing law and had many cherished colleagues and clients. From 1984 until 2001, John humbly and enthusiastically served as President and CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce (later, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber). His passion for and commitment to Greater Cincinnati (which John proudly referred to as, "a big little city") and his focus on regional progress knew no bounds. He lovingly embraced each and every part of our region and worked tirelessly in his service as one of our community's greatest advocates. John's years at the Chamber were among his happiest and most fulfilling and he was "immensely proud" of the Chamber team with whom he worked. Always by his side, throughout his career and during his retirement, was his treasured friend, Vickie Stump. In 2017, John was deeply honored to receive the Great Living Cincinnatian award from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. He was also humbled to receive the Lincoln Award from Northern Kentucky University; the Life Member Award from the American Chamber of Commerce Executives; and honorary degrees from Cincinnati State Technical and Community College and Mount St. Joseph University. In the years following his retirement from the Chamber, John served on many organizational boards, participated in a variety of community causes, mentored young professionals and, most recently, volunteered at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. He and Francie loved to travel, including many years in John's beloved Airstream trailer crisscrossing the United States and Canada. John was fervently passionate about his faith, family, friends, community, the Marine Corps and his country. John was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Queen City Club, the Cincinnati Country Club, the Bohemian Club, the Commonwealth Club, the Queen City Optimists Club, the Ocelots and the Metropolitan Club. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. A private burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the UC Foundation - Gardner Neuroscience Institute; St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation - Cancer Center Fund; or a .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from June 25 to June 28, 2019