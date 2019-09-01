|
|
John Wolf
Forest Park - John I Wolf peacefully passed away on August 27, 2019 (age 70), beloved husband of 38 years to wife Sherry (Van Oflen) Wolf. Loved brother-in-law to Tina (Van Oflen) and Robert Carle Jr . Preceded in death by parents Ervin Drake and Ann (Mayor) Wolf and brother Edwin Wolf Sr. John was an avid chess player / teacher along with being an animal and nature lover. In lieu of formal services and flowers donations can be made to the Forest Park Women's Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 40638, Forest Park OH 45240.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019