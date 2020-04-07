|
Johnny "JC" Canfield
Passed away April 1st, 2020. Beloved son of Anita Mettey Bowman. Devoted father to Nichole(Daniel) Beckwith, John(Amanda) Canfield and Cady(Shane) Grubb. Brother to Kathy(Brutus) Baker, George(Kim) Canfield, Roberta "Tinki" Haller, Patty Wullkotte(Bill Gullion) and Terri Lynn Miller. Sweet papal to Skye, Logan, Kora, Hunter and Cole. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gianna Dirr mother of his children. Celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers send donations to the or Asthma Allergy Foundation of America.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020