Jonathan Anthony Siragusa
West Chester - SIRAGUSA
Jonathan Anthony; Beloved husband of Haley (nee Gray) Siragusa. Devoted father of Leo Anthony and Baby Siragusa. Dear son of Donald and Zina (nee Smith) Siragusa. Loving brother of Katherine (Brandon) Wilson and Jennifer Siragusa. Grandson of Kathleen (John) Berglund, Robert and Mary Loncharte, Barbara and Bob Groene, Patsy Gray, and the late George (Betty) Smith. Son-in-law of Gregory and Tina Gray. Brother-in-law of Hope Gray. Uncle of Charlie and Ellie Wilson. Passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 28. Resident of West Chester. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Funeral Service will be at Northern Hills Christian Church 9470 Winton Rd. (45231) on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 10 AM with burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leo and Baby Siragusa Education Fund c/o Aurgroup Financial Credit Union. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com