Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Jonathan William "Jon" Pape


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jonathan William "Jon" Pape Obituary
Jonathan William "Jon" Pape

Cincinnati - Jonathan William "Jon" Pape beloved father of Mason William Pape, devoted son of Keith and Diane Pape (nee Baugh), dear brother of Laura (Nick Brown), Kevin (Christy), and Chris (Dana) Pape, loving uncle of Layla, Allyson, and Avery. May 28, 2019. Age 37 years. Residence Loveland, OH. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. June 3, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sun. from 4-7 PM. Memorials to Ehlers-Danlos Society, www.ehlers-danlos.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019
