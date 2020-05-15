Jordan E. "Tuffy" Horne
1943 - 2020
Jordan E. "Tuffy" Horne

Anderson - August 17, 1943 - May 11, 2020. Dear husband of Roberta Horne. Loving father of sons David (Michelle) and Stephen, step-children Sarah Weiner, Joseph (Lesley) Weiner, and Nathan Weiner, and eight grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date for immediate family. Donations may be made to The Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/), FDR Statio. See www.clepperkelsch.com for full Obituary.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
2961 MADISON ROAD
Cincinnati, OH 45209
(513) 731-1944
