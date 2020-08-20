1/
Josef W. Bueter
Josef W. Bueter

Springfield Twp. - BUETER

Josef W., age 92, passed away at his home in Springfield Twp. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Josef is survived by his loving daughter, Connie (Cindi) Bueter, his grandchildren, Ben and Madison Bueter and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Bueter. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews in Germany and here in the U.S. Josef is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Rosa Bueter and 2 sons, Roy Bueter and Michael Bueter. He was a member of Kolping Society. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd. from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM with Fr. Kyle Schnippel officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
