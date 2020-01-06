|
Joseph A. Fries
Green Twp. - Joseph A. Fries, Jr., passed away on Jan. 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. Fries of 65 years. Devoted father of Carolyn Vordenberge (Jim), Marybeth McIntyre (Bill) and Joe Fries (Wini). Grandfather of Beth, Jimmy, Cara (Vordenberge), Tom, Anne Marie (McIntyre), Adelaide, Piper, Beatrice (Hartman) and Great-grandfather of 4. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 10th from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Road (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 3565 Hubble Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James the Greater Grade School. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020