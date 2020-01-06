Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Fries

Add a Memory
Joseph A. Fries Obituary
Joseph A. Fries

Green Twp. - Joseph A. Fries, Jr., passed away on Jan. 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. Fries of 65 years. Devoted father of Carolyn Vordenberge (Jim), Marybeth McIntyre (Bill) and Joe Fries (Wini). Grandfather of Beth, Jimmy, Cara (Vordenberge), Tom, Anne Marie (McIntyre), Adelaide, Piper, Beatrice (Hartman) and Great-grandfather of 4. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 10th from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Road (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 3565 Hubble Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James the Greater Grade School. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -