Joseph A. Schneider
St. Bernard - SCHNEIDER, Joseph Aloysius, beloved father of Joseph A. Schneider Jr. Dear brother of Mary (Jack) Harnest, James (Patricia) Schneider and the late John Schneider. Son of the late Aloysius J. and Alberta Schneider. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and relatives. Passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 71. Visitation will be held at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to St. Clement Church. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019