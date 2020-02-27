|
|
Joseph A. Suhlman
Finneytown, OH - Joseph A. Suhlman. Beloved husband of Sandra Jean (Puls) Suhlman. Dear father of Steve (Robin) Suhlman, Robyn Suhlman and step father of Donald (Annette) Muir, Cindy Muir and Steven (Stephanie) Muir. Loving grandfather of Nicholas and Alexandria Suhlman, Joshua Gavin and step grandfather of Dustin Lofgren, Damon Muir, Sophia Muir, Jonathan and Alex Muir. Devoted brother of Frances Lipps and uncle of Tara, Damon and Christa Lipps. Passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Age 83 years. Mr. Suhlman served in the US Air Force and was retired from Princeton City School District. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Monday, March 2 from 12 Noon until time of funeral service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020