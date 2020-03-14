Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
at the church.
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Treinen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Treinen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Treinen Obituary
Joseph A. Treinen

Beloved husband of Cher (Nee: Godwin) Treinen. Devoted father of Todd (Sharon), Kyle, Michael, Sean, Adam and the late Sharon Treinen. Cherished grandfather of Kelsey, Mackenzie, Jacob, Jenna, Benjamin, Cooper, Tucker, Parker, Bryce and Mckenna. Preceded in death by his two brothers Tom and Bob Treinen. Dear cousin and close friend of Joe Fanning. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Joe passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 78. A memorial gathering will take place on Sat. Mar. 21st from 9:45am until 10:45am at Our Lady of Victory Church. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00am at the church. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. If so desired memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now