Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Joseph Anthony "Tony" Tapia

Joseph Anthony "Tony" Tapia Obituary
Joseph Anthony "Tony" Tapia

Springfield Twp. - Joseph Anthony "Tony" Tapia. Beloved husband of Joan Tapia for 48 years. Devoted father of Alex (Klarissa Mearite) Tapia and Anne (Ernie Long Jr.) Tapia. Cherished grandfather of Ollie Long. Loving brother of Jesse (Chris) Tapia, Rick Tapia, and Robs Tapia. Dear uncle of David Tapia, Maggie Tapia, and Kristen (Bob) Thompson. Tony passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Avid Ohio State University Football fan. Plans for services are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?fund=666614 .

Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
