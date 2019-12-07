|
Joseph Benter
Miami Heights - Joseph L. Benter, 84, Dec. 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly Bowman Benter, devoted father of Todd (Joyce) & Timothy (Pam) Benter, loving grandfather of Morgan Schweinfurth (Josh), Jeremy Benter (Tasha), Sydney Benter (Rob Jones), Graham Benter & the late Christopher Benter, gr. grandfather of Magnus Robert Jones, Vivian Paige & Charlie Josephine Schweinfurth, beloved son of the late Ethel (nee Jiles) & Bruce Benter & dear brother of Ann Edwards (the late Bill) & Vicki French (John). Also survived by nieces & nephews. Joe was a US Navy veteran & was retired from Monsanto as an electrical foreman. Visitation Wed., Dec. 11, 11 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12 noon at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Memorials, if so desired, may be directed to the North Bend United Methodist Church, POB 401, North Bend, OH 45052. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019