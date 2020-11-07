1/1
Joseph Charles Bates
Joseph Charles Bates

Bright - Joseph Charles Bates, age 28 of Bright, Indiana passed away suddenly November 5, 2020. Born March 10, 1992 in Cincinnati, Ohio the most dearly loved son of Kenneth and Barbara (Beebe) Bates.

Survived by his beloved parents Kenneth and Barbara Bates. Beloved brother of Allison (Robert) Kincade, Jamie (Joseph Adams) Bates and the late Jen Bates. Also survived by grandma Alice Bates, aunts Suzy Jones (the late Ed), Terry (Gary) Morgan and uncle Charles (Lisa) Beebe and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by sister Jen Bates, grandparents James and Helen Bates, Ralph Beebe and uncles Michael Beebe.

Joey loved his Bengals and Reds but mostly loved to fish which was always a competition between him and dad for bragging rights. He enjoyed traveling, especially cruising to places in the Caribbean and Mexico. Also enjoyed time in Florida fishing and doing the beach scene. Mischievous by nature, but at the same time had the biggest heart, would do anything for you! Joey loved animals especially the pets he grew up with. Joey will be dearly missed by all, especially those who truly knew him. His big thing was to always say "Be Safe I Love You" no matter the situation.

Due to the wishes of the family Joey will be cremated followed by a Celebration of Life at the home he grew up in at the convenience of the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
