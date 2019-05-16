|
|
Joseph E. Claycomb
Symmes Twp. - Beloved husband of Marcia Claycomb (nee Gross) for 58 years. Devoted father of Dana Claycomb and Philip (Kandy) Claycomb. Cherished step-grandfather of Ashley Fey. Dear brother of Jim, Norma, Violet and Linda. Joe was preceded in death by his children, Gregory Claycomb and Tara Claycomb and his sisters, Evelyn and Harriet. Departed on May 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Privates services will be held for the family. Donations may be made in Joe's name to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind: Talking Books, 2045 Gilbert Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 16, 2019