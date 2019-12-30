|
Joseph E. Sheatzley husband of the late Mary Ann Sheatzley (nee Feldhues) beloved father of Janice Sheatzley, Susan (Art) Hunkele, Patty (Rick) Perkins, Barry Sheatzley, Jenny (Don) McNeal, and the late Brian (Sue) Sheatzley, former father-in-law of Terri Sheatzley, dear brother of Sr. Julie Sheatzley CSJ, grandfather of the late Guy, brother-in-law of the late Bill (Mary) Feldhues, also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several niece and nephews. Died Dec. 29, 2019. Age 94 years. Residence Mt. Carmel. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church, Mt. Carmel, on Sat. Jan. 4, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to or St. Veronica Church. Joe was in the US Navy during WW II. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019