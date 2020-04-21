|
|
Joseph "Joe" E. Vonderahe
Delhi - Beloved husband of 56 years to Maureen Vonderahe (nee Hall), loving father of Lori (Christopher) Knorr, Joseph E. Vonderahe, Thomas (Malinda) Vonderahe, James D. Vonderahe and Jerald (Patricia) Vonderahe, dear grandfather of Lindsey, Todd, Heather, Paige Knorr, Austin Vonderahe, Jessica (Joe) Dull, Kevin, Emily Vonderahe, Ethan, Brady, Sidney Vonderahe and great-grandfather of Nathan and Madelynne, brother of Sue (Wes) Brauch and the late Thomas (Jane) Vonderahe, brother-in-law of Donna (late Tom) Lustenberger, Karen Byrd, and Sheila Hall. Passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Age 80. Joe was a long time Barber in Camp Washington. Funeral mass and celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to or St. Dominic Church <https://stdominicdelhi.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities.>
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020