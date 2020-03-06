|
Joseph Farmer
Beloved husband of Carolyn Farmer (nee Davies). Dear father of Brenda (Chris) Faucett, Kimberly (Roger) Miller, Liz (Matt) Newton and Melissa (Dave) Huber. Loving grandfather of Samantha, Caitlyn, Travis, Tyler, Jacob, Mason, Shane, Carly, Carter, Libbie, Lainie, Blake, and Lorelei. Great-grandfather of Eric and Steven. Brother of Bill, Fran and the late Butch Farmer. Joe passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 73. Memorial visitation will be held at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, on Friday, March 13 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020