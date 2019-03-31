Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
177 Siebenthaler Ave.
Reading, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
177 Siebenthaler Ave.
Reading, OH
Cincinnati - Joseph Fey, beloved husband of 49 years to the late Patricia E. Fey (née Gohs). Loving father of Roseanne (Norman) Dickerson, Mary (Tim) Gallagher-Adleta, and the late Joseph Fey, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Lee and Gina Dickerson, Lily Gallagher (Chad Howe) and Maria (Zach) Arnold. Great-grandfather to a granddaughter on the way. Dear brother of Margie Goins. Survived by special friend Pat Riesenberg and many nieces and nephews. Joe passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at age 92. Visitation 9-945AM, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 177 Siebenthaler Ave., Reading, OH 45215. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10AM. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the and the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
