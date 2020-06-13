Joseph H. Siemer
Colerain Twp - Joseph H. Siemer, beloved husband of the late Joyce A. (nee Dehne) Siemer. Devoted father of Mark Siemer, Pamela Siemer, Kim (Ron) Schoch and Susan (Mark) Yust. Loving grandfather of Samantha, Allison, Jacob and the late Nicholas. Great grandfather of Hailyn, Weston, and Cole. Joseph passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Wednesday (June 17) from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. James Church - White Oak. Social distancing will be practiced for the visitation and mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.