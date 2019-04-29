Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
3105 Madison Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
3105 Madison Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Steuer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph H. Steuer

Obituary Condolences

Joseph H. Steuer Obituary
Joseph H. Steuer

Oakley - Beloved husband of Eileen Steuer (nee Westerbeck) for 54+ years. Devoted Dad of Eileen (Gary) Smith, Joe (Susan), Cindy (Dan) Estep, Trina (Robert) Campbell, Peter (Jill) & Paul (Lindsey) Steuer. Cherished grandpa of 16. Dear brother of Anita Whelan and the late Therese Church. Passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Age 83. Residence Oakley. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Church, 3105 Madison Rd., Cincinnati (Oakley) 45209 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11AM (TOMORROW), where friends may call from 10AM until time of mass. condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now