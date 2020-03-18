|
|
Joseph H. Wessling
Virginia Beach, VA - Joseph H. Wessling passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA at age 90. Married 52 years to the late Adelaide Wessling (nee Lense). Beloved father of John J. Wessling, Sr. (Teresa). Grandfather of Sara Wessling and John J. Wessling, Jr. Brother of Rev. Jack Wessling and Ceal Bellman. Beloved uncle to eleven nieces and nephews, along with numerous great nieces and great nephews, one great-great niece and one great-great nephew.
Professor of English at his alma mater, Xavier University, for 37 years until his retirement in 2000. Previously taught junior high and high school in the Cincinnati and Deer Park school districts. Over a distinguished career, Joe touched the lives of thousands of students.
Joe will be remembered as an extraordinarily generous man of great faith. He was very active in the parish community of Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University. He was a longtime resident of North Avondale until recently moving to Virginia Beach, VA.
Joe donated his body to science. Memorial Masses will be scheduled at future dates at Bellarmine Chapel and at The Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Power Inspires Progress, an organization that Joe enthusiastically supported:
PIP/Venice on Vine
1301 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020