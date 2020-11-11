Joseph Henry Janusik
Joe Janusik, loving father of Joe (Molli) Janusik and Jessica (Ryan) Arnold. Admired grandfather of Everett, Theo and Jensen Janusik and coming soon baby Arnold. Survived by two sisters, Irene (William) Doherty and Patti (Mike) Harrington and one brother, John (Charlotte) Janusik. Cherished uncle of Andrea and Patrick (Lori) Doherty, Michael and Maggie Harrington and J.R Janusik. Joe passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at age 61. Visitation 1:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. Private Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 16. Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org
