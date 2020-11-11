1/1
Joseph Henry Janusik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Henry Janusik

Joe Janusik, loving father of Joe (Molli) Janusik and Jessica (Ryan) Arnold. Admired grandfather of Everett, Theo and Jensen Janusik and coming soon baby Arnold. Survived by two sisters, Irene (William) Doherty and Patti (Mike) Harrington and one brother, John (Charlotte) Janusik. Cherished uncle of Andrea and Patrick (Lori) Doherty, Michael and Maggie Harrington and J.R Janusik. Joe passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at age 61. Visitation 1:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. Private Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 16. Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved