1/
Joseph Henry Meiners
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Henry Meiners

Morgan Twp., OH - Age 84 passed away on July 4, 2020. He was employed for 42 years at Messer Construction. He was the loving husband of Carol Meiners; devoted father of Scott (Melissa) Meiners and Shari (Steve) Lane; and dear grandfather of Jacob, Emma, and David. Visitation at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, Ohio on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved