Joseph Henry Meiners
Morgan Twp., OH - Age 84 passed away on July 4, 2020. He was employed for 42 years at Messer Construction. He was the loving husband of Carol Meiners; devoted father of Scott (Melissa) Meiners and Shari (Steve) Lane; and dear grandfather of Jacob, Emma, and David. Visitation at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, Ohio on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
