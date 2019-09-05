|
Joseph Hodge
Cincinnati - Joseph Hodge, 58, loving husband of Michelle Hodge; devoted father of MyKal Joseph (Christina) Hodge, Marea Ja'Nae (Corey) Benford, and Mathue Jo'el (Victoria) Hodge; brother of Karen (Ben)Parks, Morris (Sheila) Hodge, Marne Long, John Hodge, Tim (Annette) Hodge, Becky Hodge, Paul Hodge, Rachel (Angelo) Luckey, Judy Stalllings, Esther Pice,Thomas (Natasha) Hodge, Beverly (Larry) Davis and Jacqueline (Daryl) Sims-Smith; grandfather of Kymberli Mare', Koreynne Lei'Ane and Kamylle Josephine Benford, Nikolas Mathue, Nehemiah Joseph and Sabrina Olyvea-Mae Hodge; son-in-law of Norma Cousins and Edgar Sims; nephew of Helen Waller, Barbara Hodge and Pauline Kidd; loved by a host of other family and friends. Departed Sept. 1, 2019. Visitation, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Pentecostal Holiness Tabernacle Church, 2100 Springdale Road, followed by 12 noon funeral service. Interment, Crown Hill Cemetery. Pastor Rachel Luckey officiating. Renfro Funeral Services entrusted.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019