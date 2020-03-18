|
Joseph James Carroll, Jr.
Cincinnati - Age 84, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, beloved husband of the late Margery L. Carroll nee Neiheisel, loving father of Beverly (Paul) Fink, Joseph (Barbara) Carroll and Julie (Kelly) Lowry, dear grandfather of Christopher, Stephanie, Charlie, Christie, Jay, Dean and Drew, great grandfather of Parker, Colton, Kaylee and Beckett. Services were held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020