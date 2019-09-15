|
Joseph Lamping
Green Township - Joseph A. "Joe" Lamping, 87, Sept. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie Cunningham Lamping, father of Elizabeth Hollstegge (Richard), Michael Lamping (the late Mary), Patricia Schneider (William) & David Lamping (Loretta), son of the late Anna (nee Tengenkamp) & Herman Lamping & brother of the late Herman Lamping. Also survived by several grandchildren & gr. grandchildren. Mr. Lamping was an accountant & retired from Blue Cross. Visitation Mon., Sept. 16, 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at St. Simon Church, 825 Pontius, Delhi Township. Entombment following in St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Memorials, if so desired to the www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019