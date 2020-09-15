1/
Joseph Ludwig
Joseph Ludwig

Green Township - Joseph Ludwig beloved husband for 60 years of Anna Maria Ludwig (nee Wottreng). Loving father of AnneMarie (Kevin) Wilzbach and Joseph A. (Judy) Ludwig. Devoted Opa of Lauren (Charlie) Hunt, Kristen (Billy) Wilzbach, Eric and Kelly Wilzbach, Joseph (Caroline) Ludwig and Joshua and Jenna Ludwig. Great-grandpa of Zach and Abbie Hunt, Lukas, Liam and Everett Wilzbach and Lilly Ludwig. Joe was past president and a proud member of the Donauschwaben Society. Passed away September 12, 2020. Age 88 years. Visitation Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 8:30-10:00 A.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Followed by funeral mass at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., Cinti., OH 45248. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assc., PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the Cincinnati Donauschwaben Society, 4290 Dry Ridge Rd., Cinti., Ohio 45252.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Visitation Church
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
