Joseph M. Krey
Cincinnati - Resident of Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Home, passed away Wednesday, March 13, at age 91. Born July 6, 1927, to Joseph and Helen Zamichiei Krey in Elmwood, OH. Survived by his loving sister Angelina "Dede" and brother-in-law Gene Schmidt, nieces Cindy (Paul) Silver, DeAnn (Doug) Gilmore, nephews Mark (Debbie) Schmidt, Steve (Wendy) Schmidt and many great and great great nieces and nephews. Joe loved his country, family and friends. His military service included both Army and Navy. His love of adventure and travel took him around the world, literally, and on many trips with family and friends, creating many memories. He enjoyed planning a great party. Special thanks to the staff of Marjorie P. Lee and for their care and guidance. Visitation at Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Home Chapel, 3550 Shaw Ave., Hyde Park, on Wednesday, March 20, from 10 AM until Mass of Chrisitan Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Macular Degeneration Foundation. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019