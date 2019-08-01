Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Cemetery
Fort Wright - Joseph A. Melching, age 54, of Fort Wright, KY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was President of Gateway Glass and Glazing Inc., a former member of St. Agnes Parish Council, former board member of DCCH and Past President of Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers (NKFF). Joe is survived by his loving and adoring wife, Stephanie (Karwisch) Melching; son, William Tecumseh Melching; parents, Vincent and Jeannette (Rauf) Melching; siblings, Betsy (Mark) Hausfeld, Maria (Ed) Meyer, Emily (John) Michels and Dan (Julie) Melching; nieces and nephews, Nicole Kaufman, Philip Hausfeld, Tori Thornton, Katherine Armstrong, Hannah Melching, Ben Melching and Drew Michels; 7 great nieces and nephews; In-laws, Dr. George A. Linda (Vanoli) Karwisch; brother-in-law, Eric R. Karwisch (Bobbi Bates); sister-in-law, Kirsten K. Hammersley (Brian Rust); nephew, Jack Hammersley; God daughters, Nicole Kaufman and Norah Link; as well as numerous loving friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Agnes Church from 4:00 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 7:00 PM. Burial will take place the following day at St. John Cemetery at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to DCCH Center for Children and Families P.O. Box 17007 Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 and/or Drew's Puzzle Piece Inc. P.O. Box 175856 Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019
