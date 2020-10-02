Joseph P. Smith Jr.
Montgomery - 95, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020. Husband of the late Nancy Ann Smith and devoted father of Larry (Ellyn) Smith, Julie (Tom) Womeldorff, Jane McIlvain and Scott (Colleen) Smith. A host of grand and great grandchildren, family and friends are left to celebrate his wonderful life. Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Navy, graduated from Purdue University and retired from General Electric Aviation. He was loved and respected by many friends and neighbors for his quiet wisdom, deep humility and subtle sense of humor. An avid reader of historical novels, he water-skied into his 70s, played tennis into his 80s, volunteered for Talking Books at GE repairing recorders, and was a faithful participant in a daily Montgomery "McDonalds Discussion Club" in his final years.He was a founding member of The Community of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249 where Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 6th. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Queen City Hospice or charity of choice
