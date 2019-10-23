|
Joseph Pacella
Milford - Joseph William Pacella beloved husband of the late Liela Jean (nee Gassert) Pacella; loving father of Pamela Pacella, Stephen (Barbara) Pacella and Timothy (Judith) Pacella; cherished Grandpa of Brian and Amy Richardson and Joey Pacella; Great Grandpa of Shyann Elizabeth Roddenberry and Hallie Grace Tipton; uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Tuesday October 22, 2019. Age 92. Residence Milford. Joe served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a talented stone mason and brick layer. Joe was a 30 year member of the Mt Repose (Miami East) Fire Dept. He laid all the block for their building. A member of the Milford Masonic Lodge #54 and the Order of the Scottish Rite. Visitation at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford on Mon October 28th from 5 PM until 8 PM with a Masonic Service and Scottish Rite Ring Service at 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM on Tues October 29th at St Andrew Church, Milford. Burial with military honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019