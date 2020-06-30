Joseph R. Garvey
Bright, IN - Garvey, Joseph "Joe" Beloved son of Kevin and Paige (nee Morrison) Garvey. Loving brother of Kevin Garvey, Jr, Katie Garvey, and Morgan (Daniel) Sweet. Cherished uncle of Haydin Garvey and Maisie Sweet. Dear grandson of Bob and Maureen Morrison and the late Mike and Betty Garvey. Also survived by a large circle of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In 2000, Joe was involved in an ATV accident and became paraplegic. Over the past twenty years, he remained strong during his tough battle. He passed away on June 28th at the age of 34. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Joe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis ATTN: Director of Annual Giving P.O. Box 016960 (R48) Miami, FL 33101. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.