Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Monica-St. George Catholic Church
328 W. McMillan St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica-St. George Catholic Church
28 W. McMillan St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Thullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Thullen

Add a Memory
Joseph R. Thullen Obituary
Joseph R. Thullen

Cincinnati - Joseph R. "Joe" Thullen, age 75, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph R. and Clara Thullen (nee Herdeman). He attended St. Monica Catholic School and graduated from Roger Bacon High School and served his country in the US Navy from 1962 to 1965. Joe retired from the US Postal Service and spent much of his time as a companion in service to and in care of family and friends. In loving memory of Joe, contributions may be made to Inc, c/o Bethesda Foundation, Inc, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 with a gathering from 9:30 am-10:00 am at St. Monica-St. George Catholic Church, 328 W. McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45219. To share a message with the family please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now