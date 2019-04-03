Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
For more information about
Joseph Ruter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd.
Finneytown, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd.
Finneytown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ruter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Ruter Sr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Joseph Ruter Sr. Obituary
Joseph Ruter Sr.

Cincinnati - Joseph B. Ruter Sr., loving husband of the late Cecilia A. (nee Luken) beloved father of Joseph B. (Jennie) Ruter Jr., Mary (Bill) Bellamy, Michael (Kelli) Ruter, Linda Maret and Tom (Debbie) Ruter, dear grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 4, loving brother of Jeanette Ash and Richard Ruter. Died Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019. Age 82. Visitation will be held Friday April 5th, 2019 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Both at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd. (Finneytown) In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation or Twin Towers Benevolent Care Fund. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now