Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
1925 - 2019
Cincinnati - age 93, passed away on June 9, 2019. When he was 17, he joined the Navy during WWII and was a flight engineer on a BPM amphibious patrol bomber in the Pacific. After the war, Joe was a flight instructor for Cardinal Air Training for 25 years, specializing in multi-engine and instrument training. He also was an instructor at a seaplane base located on the Ohio River near downtown Cincinnati. Other positions included Downtown Lincoln Mercury where he specialized in transmissions and Dower's Door Company. Joe was always there to lend a helping hand to his friends. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Kay) Falcone; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Anthony Teriaca and Donald Falcone. Private inurnment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019
