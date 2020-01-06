Services
Cincinnati - Age 76, passed away January 3, 2020, beloved husband of Janet Wintrob, devoted father of Allyson (Jeremy) Richards, Kim (Marvin) Lucas & Michael (Alexis) Wintrob, dear brother of Sue Ann Austin, loving grandfather of Alex & Jami Richards, Austin, Jason & Kiersten Lucas & Zoe & Anna Wintrob. Private services. Friends may call on the family Tuesday, January 7, 5:30-7:30 P.M. at the residence of Allyson & Jeremy Richards. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Ronald McDonald House or the would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
