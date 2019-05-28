|
|
Joseph Williams
Cincinnati - Williams, Joseph, devoted husband of Terri (nee Tenhundfeld) Williams, loving father of Megan (Anthony) Hilgefort and Chelsey (Fiancé, Danny Geiser) Williams. Dear son of Iola (nee Metzler) and the late John Williams Sr. Brother of John (Darlene) Williams Jr, Kenneth (Patricia) Williams, Linda (Larry) Carney and Rosetta (Daniel) Boeh. Son-in-law of Paul and Carol Tenhundfeld. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Passed away, May 26, 2019 at the age of 54. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 28, 2019